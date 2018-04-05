Burberry puts the accent on freshness for its new men’s fragrance

Mr Burberry Indigo Eau de Toilette by Burberry. — AFP picLONDON, April 5 — The luxury house has extended its range of “Mr Burberry” fragrances with a fresh and invigorating eau de toilette inspired by the sea breezes of the British coast. Christened “Mr Burberry Indigo,” the new fragrance is already available at retail.

Launched in 2016, “Mr Burberry” aims to embody the quintessence of masculine British elegance, with a fragrance that is virile, profound and charismatic. Two years later, the luxury house has released a more sensual version of this emblematic scent, which emphasises fresh and energetic accords.

Created in collaboration with master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, the fragrance offers top notes of violets and green mint oil, combined with a heady mix of lemon and rosemary over a base of amber and oak moss.

The blue shaded bottle is inspired by Burberry’s signature navy blue trench coat. The contrasting material of the stopper, which is suggestive of a horn button, is emphasised by an English gabardine bow on the neck of the bottle.

Actor Josh Whitehouse, who will once again feature in the campaign for Burberry’s flagship fragrance, poses in a natural setting for photographer Alasdair McLellan. — AFP-Relaxnews