Burberry and Gosha Rubchinskiy unveil capsule collection

A preview of the ‘Gosha x Burberry’ collection. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 3 — Burberry has teamed up with Russian fashion designer, photographer and filmmaker Gosha Rubchinskiy on a capsule collection set to launch later this week.

The “Gosha x Burberry” collection, previewed as part of Gosha’s SS18 menswear line, sees iconic pieces from the British fashion house reinterpreted through a streetwear lens. Themes include oversized shapes, with outwear pieces such as the Burberry trench coat in two-tone honey and navy cotton gabardine and a car coat with a check cotton-twill bib front and a reversible Harrington jacket, both presented with outsized fits. Check is also a major theme of the collection, with coats, a short-sleeved shirt and tailored shorts all featuring the motif, in a nod to the house’s famous heritage. A series of hats designed in partnership with British milliner Stephen Jones, including a bucket hat, baseball cap and duckbill cap, also come in cotton gabardine and check cotton twill.

Rubchinskiy first joined forces with Burberry back in September 2017, when he shot portraits of British youth wearing Burberry and showcased never-before-seen works including photographic prints, projections and installations for the “Here We Are” exhibition at London’s Old Sessions House.

“Burberry has always symbolised the epitome of classic British style to me,” said Rubchinskiy in a statement. “Their timeless pieces are the perfect balance to our modern streetwear creating a great mix. Our extended collaboration, from my SS18 collection to Burberry’s ‘Here We Are’ Zine and exhibition, really embodies what I feel is British culture today, a mix of iconic pieces and youth.”

Gosha x Burberry will launch online and in selected stores globally from January 6. — AFP-Relaxnews