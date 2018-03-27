Bulgari adds to ‘Omnia’ fragrances with exotic ‘Pink Sapphire’

'Omnia Pink Sapphire' is a new fragrance from Bulgari. — Picture courtesy of BulgariMILAN, March 27 — Bulgari is adding to its “Omnia” fragrance line with a new jewel-inspired flanker channelling the exuberance and audacity of pink sapphire. The new scent, called “Omnia Pink Sapphire,” has been designed as a multisensory journey to exotic, far-flung lands.

To create this new scent, Italian jeweler Bulgari signed up master perfumer Alberto Morillas, who previously designed Lancôme's “Miracle,” Calvin Klein's “CK One” and Marc Jacobs' “Daisy.” With “Omnia Pink Sapphire,” the perfumer draws on the riches of nature, from bright citrus to exotic florals.

The result is an effervescent and exotic scent. The fragrance opens with sparkling citrus top notes, including pink grapefruit and pink pepper, complemented with middle notes of frangipani and wild Tiare flower. The base brings rich aromas of white musk, warm wood and vanilla.

The bottle is directly inspired by the precious stone after which the scent is named. Like its predecessors, the “Omnia Pink Sapphire” bottle comprises two interlaced rings, forming the infinity symbol, here finished in silver and glossy pink.

This latest Eau de Toilette follows “Omnia Crystalline,” “Omnia Coral” and “Omnia Améthyste,” and is due out from April. — AFP-Relaxnews