Brutalist playgrounds recreated at Vitra Design Museum

‘The Brutalist Playground’ is an interactive installation that recreates now-demolished playgrounds built in the style of the Brutalist architecture movement which originated in the UK shortly after WW2. — Picture by Tristan Fewings/RIBA via AFPBERLIN, Jan 12 — This weekend, the Vitra Design Museum will launch the exhibition “The Brutalist Playground,” featuring interactive installations by the Turner Prize-winning architectural collective Assemble.

Commissioned by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the exhibition recreates now-demolished playgrounds that were built in the style of the Brutalist architecture movement, which originated in Britain shortly after World War II.

The unconventional play structures that are the focus of the exhibit were designed as part of British housing estates and were often made of concrete cast into sculptural forms. 2015 Turner Prize winners Assemble and the artist Simon Terrill have used archival material from RIBA to create hybrid architectural installations recreating these playgrounds.

Walk-through sculptures for adults and children will feature Brutalism’s rugged aesthetic, which the museum says is currently being rediscovered. In the interactive show, visitors will be able to explore the spatial concepts of the movement, while children will be able to play in the surrealistic playscapes.

The re-created play structures going on display include three that take inspiration from London estates — Churchill Gardens, Pimlico; the Brunel Estate, Paddington; and the Brownfield Estate, Poplar — all designed as part of the original 2015 RIBA commission. They are joined by a new element based on the Sheffield Park Hill Estate and created when the exhibition toured to Sheffield in 2016.

In the interactive show, visitors will be able to explore the spatial concepts of the movement, while children will be able to play in the surrealistic playscapes. — Picture by Alun Bull/RIBA via AFPMade of reconstituted foam, the structures are joined by archival images of the original playgrounds, which are projected on the walls.

“The Brutalist Playground” is on display at the Vitra Design Museum Gallery in Weil am Rhein, Germany, from January 14 through April 16. FInd out more here. — AFP-Relaxnews