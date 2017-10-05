Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Brown energy? Dung to power Finnish horse show

Thursday October 5, 2017
10:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Josh Brolin, Miles Teller fight fires in ‘Only the Brave’The Edit: See Josh Brolin, Miles Teller fight fires in ‘Only the Brave’

The Edit: Here’s how you can tell if that US$1m painting is a bargainThe Edit: Here’s how you can tell if that US$1m painting is a bargain

Kane credits top form to new diet, won’t rule out move abroadKane credits top form to new diet, won’t rule out move abroad

The Edit: Glam-rock revivalists The Darkness to drop new album tomorrowThe Edit: Glam-rock revivalists The Darkness to drop new album tomorrow

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Helsinki horse show in mid-October will be the first at which the event’s electricity needs are met by energy from the horses’ droppings. — Reuters picThe Helsinki horse show in mid-October will be the first at which the event’s electricity needs are met by energy from the horses’ droppings. — Reuters picOSLO, Oct 5 — Horse manure will generate electricity for an international horse show in Finland this month in a new form of alternative energy, Finnish utility Fortum said yesterday.

It said the Helsinki horse show in mid-October will be the first at which the event’s electricity needs, from scoreboards to lighting, are met by energy from the horses’ droppings.

The show, including Olympic and world champions in jumping and dressage, will require the equivalent of the annual dung produced by 14 horses to generate 140 megawatts (MW). Scientists estimate that a horse can produce nine tonnes of manure a year.

“I am really proud that electricity produced with horse manure can be utilised for... Finland’s biggest and best-known horse show,” Anssi Paalanen, vice president of Fortum’s horsepower unit, said in a press release.

Fortum HorsePower provides wood chips from sawmills as a form of bedding for stables. It later collects the mixture of bedding and manure and uses it in energy production. The manure is burned like any other biofuel, Paalanen said.

The service was launched this autumn also in Sweden, where there are already close to 3,000 horses producing energy.

During the event, Fortum HorsePower will deliver wood-based bedding for the 250 or so horses that stay in temporary stalls at the Helsinki Ice Hall and use the manure-bedding mix at Fortum’s Jarvenpaa power plant.

An estimated 135 tonnes of manure-bedding mixture will be generated during the event. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline