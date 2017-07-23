Bronzed beauty: How to maximise your summer glow

Protecting your skin is key before exposure to the sun. — Jacob Wackerhausen/Istock.com/AFP picLONDON, July 23 — If you're planning to tan this summer, then this is how to do it.

Although it may sound counterintuitive to your desire for a deep dark tan, a high factor sunscreen — at least SPF 30 — is essential before any exposure to the sun. It's also important to check the packaging to ensure whichever cream you opt for protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Kiehl's Activated Sun Protector lotion (US$29 or RM124) has a light, non-greasy feel and it contains soothing vitamin E. To boost your tan while simultaneously fending off harmful rays, try Piz Buin's Tan & Protect Sun Spray (US$26) which promises to boost melanin (your body's natural tanning pigment) by up to 70 per cent.

When you're back from the beach, make it a priority to rinse off the day's sun cream and follow up with a rich after-sun product to nourish the skin and prevent peeling. Hawaiian Tropic's Silk Hydration After Sun Lotion (US$6.50) contains shea butter and aloe vera, which will do the job of moisturizing and cooling your skin perfectly well.

Then, once you return from your holiday, it's time to bring out the big guns. A tan extender or maintainer is designed to prolong the intensity of your tan for as long as possible.

Lancaster's Tan Maximizer (US$34) promises to make your tan last for up to one month, while the Terracotta Sun Serum by bronzing experts Guerlain (US$54) claims to work by stimulating melanin production.

Simply add a few drops to your usual moisturizer and apply daily to face and body. It is also recommended to steer clear of very hot baths and showers as this can dehydrate the skin and cause peeling.

If sunbathing all day long isn't your thing, but you still want to look sun-kissed, then there are plenty of excellent self-tanners on the market that can create the effect of a weekend in the South or France or a fortnight in the Caribbean.

Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel (US$38) provides a very natural-looking golden glow; which is ideal for paler skin tones, while St Tropez's Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse (US$44) can be left to develop over several hours for a darker tan.

If you're put off by the idea of streaks and orange tans, then try a daily tanner such as Palmer's Natural Bronze Gradual Tanner (US$9). Combining pure cocoa butter and vitamin E, this creamy formula is designed to create a light tan over a few days, all while deeply moisturising the skin. —AFP-Relaxnews