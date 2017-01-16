UK PM Theresa May to appear on US Vogue’s April cover

UK Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London July 14, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 16 — UK Prime Minister Theresa May will appear on the cover of US Vogue, Downing Street confirmed today.

May will grace the April cover of the magazine and feature in a spread as taken by renowned US photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Leibovitz previously shot Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton for the publication.

While Margaret Thatcher, the UK’s first female prime minister, was photographed for British Vogue four times, May April’s cover will make her the first British prime minister to be featured in US Vogue.

Downing Street, however, has been forced to deny reports that the feature was connected to her impending visit to the United States for her first meeting with Donald Trump.

It is understood the photo shoot took place before Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

“The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April,” a No. 10 spokesman said in a statement to The Guardian.

The news comes mere weeks after the magazine’s editor, UK-born Anna Wintour, was made a dame in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year Honours list.

Coincidentally, May, who is known for her love of fashion, especially eye-catching shoes, chose a lifetime’s subscription to Vogue magazine as her luxury item when she appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs programme in 2014, according to the BBC.