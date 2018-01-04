British model Alexa Chung snapped up by L’Oreal Professional

Alexa Chung has been unveiled as the face of L'Oreal Professional's ‘Parisian Nudes’ hair collection. ― AFP picLONDON, Jan 4 ― Alexa Chung has landed a new role as an official muse for L'Oreal Professional.

The British model, designer and TV presenter has been unveiled as the face of the brand's “Parisian Nudes” hair collection ― an in-salon service that delivers a multi-tonal result.

The brand took to Instagram to showcase a series of photos and behind-the-scenes video clips of the star, sporting her signature tousled, shoulder-length waves. Chung also broke the news personally to her 2.9 million followers with a typically tongue-in-cheek Instagram announcement that read: “Woop woop! Very happy to be joining the @lorealpro family this year. Presumably because I pretend to be French a lot, I am the muse for their #ParisianNudes collection.”

Chung is also lined up to front the brand's ‘Pro Fiber' hair repair collection, reports WWD. “A fashion designer, TV presenter, model, creative consultant and writer, Alexa Chung is one of the most recognizable style icons of her generation,” the site reports the brand saying in a statement. “She is the most Parisian of Londoners, and her effortlessly chic style strongly resonates with L'Oréal Professionnel's fashion and Parisian anchorage.”

It is the first major beauty contract for Chung, who has previously collaborated with brands such as Nails Inc. but has focused much of her career on the fashion sector, fronting campaigns for Longchamp and AG. In 2017 she launched her eponymous fashion label, covering ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear. ― AFP-Relaxnews