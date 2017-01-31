British designer Waight Keller to quit Chloe

The founder of the fashion house Chloe, Gaby Aghion (right), poses with Chloe's creative director Clare Waight-Keller. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 31 — British designer Clare Waight Keller is to quit Chloe after six years, the French fashion house said yesterday.

The creator, who turned Pringle of Scotland from a rather staid knitwear maker into a fashion brand, has also helped push up sales at Chloe, best known for its floaty, romantic, 1970s-influenced clothes.

Chloe said that since Waight Keller’s arrival the label has “enjoyed remarkable momentum and global development.

“Her lightness of touch as a designer and understanding of the DNA of the maison have given rise to many iconic Chloe collections over the years,” it added in a statement.

Waight Keller did not say where — if anywhere — she would be moving on to, only insisting that working for Chloe had been “one of the most rewarding experiences of my career”.

She will present her final collection for the brand during the Paris autumn winter shows on March 2.

Her departure is the latest in a merry-go-round of changes at the top Paris fashion houses over the last two years.

Speculation is already rife that she will be replaced by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi, who is now at Louis Vuitton. — AFP-Relaxnews