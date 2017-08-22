Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

British couple’s message in a bottle reaches Gaza

Tuesday August 22, 2017
10:52 PM GMT+8

A fisherman had picked up the bottle on the blockaded Gaza Strip. — Reuters picA fisherman had picked up the bottle on the blockaded Gaza Strip. — Reuters picGAZA CITY, Aug 22 — A message in a bottle cast into the sea by a holidaying British couple on the island of Rhodes has washed up on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the fisherman who found it said Tuesday.

Jihad al-Soltan retrieved the bottle while fishing on August 15.

Using the email address supplied, his family contacted the senders of the letter, Bethany Wright and her boyfriend Zac Marriner.

They had thrown the bottle into the sea during a romantic holiday on the Greek island two months earlier.

“We are currently on holiday in Rhodes and we would love to know how far this bottle got—even if it’s just the next beach,” the note read.

It had travelled a lot further, around 800 kilometres, before Soltan retrieved it.

“They never expected it to reach Gaza!” he said.

The crowded coastal territory is largely closed off to the world under a crippling, decade-long Israeli blockade aimed at isolating Hamas, the Islamist movement which runs the territory.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Egypt, the only other country that shares a border with Gaza, has also largely sealed its frontier.

Fishing off the northern part of the strip, adjacent to Israel, is limited to six nautical miles offshore and the Israeli navy regularly fires at Palestinians at the zone’s outer limit.

Post to Gaza usually goes through Israeli security measures. — AFP

