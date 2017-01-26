British call for crackdown on sexist women’s dress code (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 25 — British Members of Parliament have urged the government to crack down on sexist dress codes and change the law if necessary to make it more effective in protecting workers from gender discrimination and to increase penalties for employers flouting the law.

We asked people in the east London business district, Canary Wharf, what they thought about dress codes and employers telling female workers to dress in a specific way.

“As a feminist it offends me big time and I don't think it should happen in the modern world,” said Alexandra Mazurova, a 26-year old tax professional.

Sanjana Deb, an IT worker, said while she was not required to dress in a specific way at the office, some of her male colleagues were sent home last summer for wearing shorts.

A women responding to sticking to dress code rules in the Reuters video.She said requiring women to wear high heels at work was “ridiculous.”

“The (companies) should get real and focus on whether the person is doing a good job or not and that's all that matters and not what they're wearing,” she said.

“I think these companies just have their priorities all wrong if they're telling people what to wear — it's irrelevant.”

Terry, a 25-year-old recruitment officer who declined to give her surname, said she turned down a job offer after being told by her prospective employer that he liked the way she looked and dressed, and thought she would look good next to him.

“I didn't appreciate thatsort of comment,” she said, adding: “As long as it's not sexual I think it's perfectly acceptable to have to wear heels and appropriate (clothes) to work.”

Jennifer Fisher, a 28-year-old working in financial services, said women should not be forced to wear high heels or dress in a certain way at work.

“You shouldn't be told what you should and shouldn't wear but I think you should still dress professionally when you go to workplace,” she said. — Reuters