Life

British artists take their works off gallery walls and into vending machines (VIDEO)

Sunday July 9, 2017
11:39 AM GMT+8

Tools

The machine, located in a club in the centre of the city, offers prospective buyers prints from emerging artists for prices ranging from £20 to £50. — Screen capture via Reuters videoThe machine, located in a club in the centre of the city, offers prospective buyers prints from emerging artists for prices ranging from £20 to £50. — Screen capture via Reuters videoBRIGHTON (England), July 9 — A group of artists in the southern English coastal town of Brighton are taking their works off the gallery wall and offering them to the public via an unusual channel, through a vending machine.

The machine, located in a club in the centre of the city, offers prospective buyers prints from emerging artists for prices ranging from £20 (RM110.88) to £50.

Much like the cans of drinks that normally inhabit such machines, the prints are delivered to buyers rolled up in a tin. Buyers can select their choice after browsing a menu of the pictures inside affixed to the machine.

“Sometimes art can feel like, a bit pretentious or a bit unattainable”, said illustrator Helen Heitt, one of the artists whose works is for sale in the machine.

“But if it’s in a vending machine it kind of strips that all away.” — Reuters

