Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Prince William visits hostel for young homeless in London

Wednesday January 11, 2017
12:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britain’s Prince William smiles during his visit at the Centrepoint hostel to meet young homeless people in London January 10, 2017. ― Reuters picBritain’s Prince William smiles during his visit at the Centrepoint hostel to meet young homeless people in London January 10, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 11 ― Britain’s Prince William played a game and interacted with several youths during a visit to a Centrepoint hostel yesterday as part of his duties as the charity’s royal patron.

Prince William spoke with some of the people whom Centrepoint, the British foundation for homeless young adults aged 16-25, is helping to turn their lives around, hearing that they were keen on starting careers in film and British Airways.

Later, it took several questions but Prince William was able to correctly surmise that he had David Beckham’s name written on a piece of paper stuck to his forehead, while playing the popular party game to guess celebrity names.

Centrepoint runs 24-hour hostels in London, Bradford and Sunderland, giving homeless youths a safe place to stay, and providing them with support to move on with their lives. The charity helps more than 9,000 every year to find homes and jobs.

William has been a patron of Centrepoint since 2005, and has visited regularly since he was a child, when he would come with his mother Princess Diana, who was patron before him. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline