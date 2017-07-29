Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Brioni unveils fresh campaign fronted by Sir Anthony Hopkins

Saturday July 29, 2017
12:09 PM GMT+8

Tools

Featuring various pieces from the AW17 collection, complemented by the actor's own personal wardrobe, the campaign highlights the house's tailoring expertise. — Pic courtesy of Brioni Featuring various pieces from the AW17 collection, complemented by the actor's own personal wardrobe, the campaign highlights the house's tailoring expertise. — Pic courtesy of Brioni NEW YORK, July 29 — Italian menswear couture house Brioni has unveiled a fresh campaign, starring Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The campaign, for the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, was shot by LA photographer Gregory Harris with the black and white images showcasing Sir Hopkins “with his unwavering look and magnetic charisma”.

Featuring various pieces from the AW17 collection, complemented by the actor’s own personal wardrobe, the campaign highlights the house’s tailoring expertise, supporting its iconic tagline: “Tailoring Legends since 1945” — the date the company was founded in Rome.

Hopkins follows Samuel L. Jackson, who was also photographed by Harris for the brand’s spring ads. — AFP-Relaxnews

