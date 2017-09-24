Breena Beauty: An affordable home-grown beauty brand

Beauty blogger Sabrina Tajudin and her husband Mohd Tawfiq bin Abdul Nasir started Breena Beauty, a local make-up brand. — Pictures by Choo Choy May and courtesy of Breena BeautyPETALING JAYA. Sept 24 — Nowadays there are many homegrown beauty brands but back in 2014, nobody thought of launching their own line of make-up brushes except for beauty blogger Nur Sabrina binti Tajudin, who is better known as Sabrina Tajudin.

The young entrepreneur, together with her husband Mohd Tawfiq bin Abdul Nasir, took a leap of faith by launching their first product, the B101 Face Luxe Brush under their brand, Breena Beauty.

As a beauty blogger, Sabrina was reviewing various make-up brands (locally and internationally) so it was natural for her to launch her own beauty brand.

The first product Sabrina launched was the B101 Face Luxe Brush.She adds, “Actually I started in my blogging years so I’ve been exposed to many products, right? From there the interest came up and I’ll keep on researching about products and I realised... why not I do my own?”

Since its launch in 2014, the make-up brush has became a best-seller. It’s fashioned from synthetic fibres rather than animal hair to make it suitable for the Muslim market. Breena Beauty also released six more brushes under their Eye Essential Kit.

For Sabrina, it was a love for popular Sigma make-up brushes which led to the launch of her own line of brushes. “I really could not afford it because make-up brushes are really expensive but I gained knowledge by researching what I wanted and came up with how to do my own,” she explained.

Breena Beauty’s Eye Essential Kit consists of six brushes to achieve the perfect eye makeup.Sabrina also kept the prices for the brushes affordable; their largest one is only RM45, which she estimates is about half the price of the other brushes available.

That bold step worked as the make-up brushes have been sold out for close to five months now! Currently, the brushes are in production and their quality will be improved.

Even though Sabrina studied business engineering, her all-time passion has been art. She hand sketched the design of the brushes.

Breena Beauty’s VelvetCreme Coco Latte Liquid Lipstick is Sabrina’s personal favourite.She tells us that the drawing is first sent to the overseas factory to produce a sample. Once it meets the couple’s requirements, they proceed with production.

Breena Beauty also launched their VelvetCreme matte liquid lipstick that is available in nine different colours.

The top choices among customers are Coco Latte, Macaroon, Teddy, Kindness and Peachcake. “Basically you can see it’s more of a natural skin colour,” said Sabrina who personally prefers Coco Latte and Teddy.

The current VelvetCreme line consists of nine shades for different lip tones.Even though the market for liquid lipsticks is competitive, Sabrina believes that each homegrown brand has its own unique approach that appeals to different customers.

Some brands focus on hydration while Breena Beauty’s Velvetcreme is all about transfer-proof lipsticks that are longer lasting and not drying.

Their most recent product is the Blending Pearl, a soft latex-free beauty sponge that helps you apply your make-up.

Breena Beauty’s Blending Pearl is a latex-free beauty sponge that’s designed for a smooth application.Sabrina created this make-up sponge with affordability in mind. According to her, the quality is also comparable to that of other overseas brands.

Previously based in Johor Baru, the couple recently moved to Petaling Jaya with their young son for the sake of their business.

The more central location means their distribution channel such as agents, drop shippers and boutiques can easily collect their orders. In addition, they also sell their products via the website and social media.

Show them who’s boss with the VelvetCreme Lady Boss Liquid Lipstick.Next year, Breena Beauty plans to add a new product line that is more innovative since customers are incredibly discerning with make-up.

Sabrina adds, “Whether it’s high- or low-end, you really need to make sure that your product delivers. I could say that in terms of formulation, we need to step up our game and not just make a product but create a more innovative product.”

