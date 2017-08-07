Breaking out into a song in a ‘Manganiyar Classroom’

The boisterous and fun performance by the 35 boys and their ‘teacher’ in ‘Manganiyar Classroom’. — Picture courtesy of George Town FestivalGEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — A teacher walked into a classroom and started marking attendance, but instead of replying with a simple “here”, a couple of pupils started singing.

Even as the teacher told them off for singing in class, it didn’t stop the rest of the class from breaking out into an even louder chorus of song.

The children continued to sing, almost defiantly, until the baffled teacher enquired as to why they were doing this and their resounding reply was: “We are doing this in protest of your teaching.”

Before you take things the wrong way, this scene is part of acclaimed director Royston Abel’s third masterpiece “The Manganiyar Classroom” that was showcased at the 2017 George Town Festival (GTF).

After his highly successful “Manganiyar Seduction” in GTF 2012 and “The Kitchen" in GTF 2014, the “Manganiyar Classroom” brings a new perspective on Manganiyar music through these young boys.

Festival director Joe Sidek (centre) and Royston Abel (right) with the performers of Manganiyar Classroom. — Picture courtesy of George Town FestivalThe boys are Manganiyar children and they grow up in a culture filled with music and song, so a classroom without music is unbearable to those with music in their blood.

The performance continues with the teacher leaving in a huff but instead of being saddened by this, the children rejoiced and vowed to teach each other their respective songs.

The group of 35 children, seated on four rows of tables and chairs arranged in a terrace on stage, then continue singing until the teacher comes back, this time determined to “teach” them the way they wanted: With music and song.

The hour-long performance was one that was boisterous and filled with a joy for learning, until it ended on a sad note when the teacher was transferred because he had gone against the conventional way of teaching.

The teacher asking the students why they are singing and ignoring him in class. — Picture courtesy of George Town FestivalAbel told the audience, at the end of the performance, that the Manganiyar Classroom is more than just an opportunity for the Manganiyar children to travel and perform in other countries.

“'Manganiyar Classroom' is a project to get an alternate school for the Manganiyar children.

“These Manganiyar children grow up with musical instruments instead of toys. We want to support and keep their culture and tradition alive so that this tradition is not wiped out by a conventional education system,” he said.

All 35 boys in the performance, aged between eight and 16, are from the Manganiyar village in west India.

The “Manganiyar Classroom” was one of the GTF 2017 performances held over the weekend. Find out more about other GTF 2017 programmes and performances at georgetownfestival.com.

The teacher joining in with the students to teach them through song and music. — Picture courtesy of George Town Festival