Brave Brazilians take BBQ to death-defying heights (VIDEO)

The attempt took place in Sao Paulo state off an abandoned bridge some 28 metres (91 feet) high. — Reuters video screen grabSAO PAULO, July 31 — A group of Brazilians took a national pastime to dizzying heights as they looked to set a new world record for the largest number of people seated at a dinner table suspended high in the sky.

The attempt took place in Sao Paulo state off an abandoned bridge some 28 metres (91 feet) high. A large table was hung off the bridge about 20 metres (65 feet) above the ground, complete with its own grilling station to feed the 102 abseilers rappelling down to eat a Brazilian barbecue known as churrasco.

Alan Ferreira said he had been organising the world record attempt for two months now. He told Reuters this was the first time such a large aerial dining experience has been undertaken using rappel.

Guinness World Records have not yet issued an official statement confirming the Brazilian record attempt. — Reuters