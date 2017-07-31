Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Brave Brazilians take BBQ to death-defying heights (VIDEO)

Monday July 31, 2017
06:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why Pakistani Hindus find little refuge in IndiaThe Edit: Why Pakistani Hindus find little refuge in India

The Edit: They came for ‘Despacito’ but found Puerto Rico’s La PerlaThe Edit: They came for ‘Despacito’ but found Puerto Rico’s La Perla

The Edit: Jolie denies manipulating kids in cruel audition schemeThe Edit: Jolie denies manipulating kids in cruel audition scheme

The Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s MosulThe Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s Mosul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The attempt took place in Sao Paulo state off an abandoned bridge some 28 metres (91 feet) high. — Reuters video screen grabThe attempt took place in Sao Paulo state off an abandoned bridge some 28 metres (91 feet) high. — Reuters video screen grabSAO PAULO, July 31 — A group of Brazilians took a national pastime to dizzying heights as they looked to set a new world record for the largest number of people seated at a dinner table suspended high in the sky.

The attempt took place in Sao Paulo state off an abandoned bridge some 28 metres (91 feet) high. A large table was hung off the bridge about 20 metres (65 feet) above the ground, complete with its own grilling station to feed the 102 abseilers rappelling down to eat a Brazilian barbecue known as churrasco.

Alan Ferreira said he had been organising the world record attempt for two months now. He told Reuters this was the first time such a large aerial dining experience has been undertaken using rappel.

Guinness World Records have not yet issued an official statement confirming the Brazilian record attempt. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline