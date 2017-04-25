Boucheron celebrates 70 years of the ‘Reflet’ watch with a host of new straps

Boucheron celebrates 70 years of the ‘Reflet’ watch with eight new interchangeable straps. — Picture courtesy of BoucheronPARIS, April 25 — This year, the French jeweller is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the “Reflet” watch, a couture timepiece that features a host of Boucheron signatures. To mark the occasion, the brand has created eight new interchangeable straps to match the watch’s steel or yellow gold cases.

Launched in 1947, the “Reflet” watch is a timeless classic of the Boucheron brand. Instantly identifiable thanks to its sculpted gadroons, its sapphire-capped crown and its interchangeable straps — made possible thanks to an invisible clasp — the watch has elegant geometric lines and a classic, enduring design.

To celebrate seven decades of style, Boucheron is enriching the selection of interchangeable straps available for the “Reflet” range, with eight new creations. The straps come in calfskin, satin-finish calfskin and alligator, and are finished in a selection of vibrant and pastel shades, including powder pink, bright pink, sky blue, copper and a vivid sunny yellow. The watch now has 70 different straps for a tailor-made look for day or night.

The brand’s full range of leather and fabric straps are designed to match all models of “Reflet” watch, whether steel or yellow gold, with or without diamonds, and with dials in anthracite, white lacquer, white marble, aventurine blue glass, and with gadroons.

The “Reflet” is available in different sizes (small, medium, large) and is priced from €2,960 (RM14,117). The new straps start from €225. — AFP-Relaxnews