Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Botox now FDA-approved for forehead lines

Friday October 6, 2017
08:55 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Scariest haunted houses in the USThe Edit: Scariest haunted houses in the US

The Edit: Foreign language Oscar raceThe Edit: Foreign language Oscar race

The Edit: Instagram adds polls feature to StoriesThe Edit: Instagram adds polls feature to Stories

The Edit: Botox approved for forehead linesThe Edit: Botox approved for forehead lines

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Botox has been approved by the FDA for three facial treatment areas. — AFP picBotox has been approved by the FDA for three facial treatment areas. — AFP picNEW YORK, Oct 6 — Botox has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in reducing the appearance of forehead wrinkles. 

According to the pharmaceutical company Allergan, which makes the drug, the news makes the brand the only neurotoxin in the US to get approval for three facial treatment areas—forehead lines, crow’s feet lines and glabellar lines (referring to the skin between the eyebrows and above the nose).

“Allergan recognises that forehead lines are a top area of concern for patients,” said David Nicholson, Chief Research and Development Officer at Allergan, in a statement. “Our goal in pursuing a third indication for Botox Cosmetic for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines was based on our desire to study the patient selection, dosing and injection pattern to help provide optimal treatment outcomes.”

Botox, a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles to temporarily improve the look of certain moderate to severe facial lines, first gained FDA approval back in 2002 for use on glabellar lines. A year later it was approved for use on crow’s feet, and the product is now approved for use in over 75 countries. Several celebrities, from Nicole Kidman to Kim Kardashian, have admitted trying out the procedure in the past.

Clinical trials reported that Botox Cosmetic demonstrated efficacy in reducing the severity of forehead lines, when compared with placebo. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline