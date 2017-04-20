Both men and women think that a C cup is the ideal bust size

Men and women in both Europe and the US think that a C cup is the perfect bust size. — Istock pic via AFP-RelaxnewsPARIS, April 20 — Americans and Europeans — both men and women — believe that a C cup is the ideal bust size, according to an international survey undertaken by the medical teleconsultation website Zava. More generally, men and women prefer bigger cup sizes, namely C, D, and DD.

Over six out of ten women (60.4 per cent) said that their ideal bust size is a C cup, compared with just over one in two men (53.6 per cent). Overall, this mid-sized cup is popular with both men and women, in both Europe and the US. Note, however, that 35.3 per cent of men prefer a D cup, compared with 30.5 per cent of women.

Poland and Hungary differ from other European countries in that they view a B cup as the ideal bust size.

Is this ideal size in sync with reality?

Fortunately, the survey reveals that the British, Belgians and French have an ideal which matches reality, meaning it’s in sync with the average stated bust size.

For the other countries, namely Austria, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the US, reality falls slightly short of expectations (in most cases, those questioned prefer a C cup, whereas the average stated size is a B). Poland and Romania are the exceptions in that their ideal is a smaller bust size.

This match between the ideal and reality means that most women are satisfied with the size of their bust. In Europe, over eight out of ten women (84.8 per cent) with a C cup say they are happy with what they’ve got. This satisfaction rate is 72 per cent for those with a B cup.

The survey was undertaken in 2016 by www.zavamed.com. A total of 1,000 Americans and 1,000 Europeans — 940 women and 1,060 men — were asked what their ideal bust size would be. — AFP-Relaxnews