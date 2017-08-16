‘Borneo Wildlife Warriors’ returns for a second season (VIDEO)

Senior vet Dr Pakee and his team, together with the help of Bertie, work on gathering Sigalung's vitals at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre. — SZtv video screengrabKOTA KINABALU, Aug 16 — Webseries Borneo Wildlife Warriors that puts the spotlight on Sabah’s Wildlife Rescue Unit is back with a second season.

In this six-part weekly programme, the show will further explore the protection theme that shows a gritty behind-the-scenes look at rescuing elephants, orangutans and sun bears in the dense jungles of Borneo.

In this second season premiere episode, for Bertie’s first assignment out of boot camp, he gets to follow senior vet Dr Pakee at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre and meets Sigalung, one of the resident bears, for his annual medical check.

What the show has done is also present the struggles of wildlife conservation and the increasing human wildlife conflict to a wider audience.

Episodes will be released on Scubazoo Tv’s (SZ.tv) Facebook page and online at Scubazoo.tv.