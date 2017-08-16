Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

‘Borneo Wildlife Warriors’ returns for a second season (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 16, 2017
05:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

KL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water poloKL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water polo

The Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack SparrowThe Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack Sparrow

The Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked everThe Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked ever

The Edit: Epic GoT x ‘Star Wars’ mashupThe Edit: Epic GoT x ‘Star Wars’ mashup

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Senior vet Dr Pakee and his team, together with the help of Bertie, work on gathering Sigalung's vitals at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre. — SZtv video screengrabSenior vet Dr Pakee and his team, together with the help of Bertie, work on gathering Sigalung's vitals at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre. — SZtv video screengrabKOTA KINABALU, Aug 16 — Webseries Borneo Wildlife Warriors that puts the spotlight on Sabah’s Wildlife Rescue Unit is back with a second season.

In this six-part weekly programme, the show will further explore the protection theme that shows a gritty behind-the-scenes look at rescuing elephants, orangutans and sun bears in the dense jungles of Borneo.

In this second season premiere episode, for Bertie’s first assignment out of boot camp, he gets to follow senior vet Dr Pakee at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre and meets Sigalung, one of the resident bears, for his annual medical check.

What the show has done is also present the struggles of wildlife conservation and the increasing human wildlife conflict to a wider audience.

Episodes will be released on Scubazoo Tv’s (SZ.tv) Facebook page and online at Scubazoo.tv.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline