Book and arts fair shines light on freedom and creativity

The KL Alternative Bookfest 2017 (KLAB 2017) + Art For Grabs will be on from August 19 to 20 at Publika, Kuala Lumpur 12pm to 10pm. — Picture courtesy of Art For GrabsKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — If you haven’t already heard, you might want to clear your calendar this weekend for the KL Alternative Bookfest (#KLAB2017) + Art For Grabs.

Held for the 10th year, the event will feature 80 booths of indie publishers, contemporary craftmakers, and social causes, as well as 11 events that will help us think about our history and our present, including book launches, forums, and performances.

“It is despairing to think that after 60 years of Merdeka, we are still unable to be the inclusive nation some of us dream of. A few of our forums look at the themes of Merdeka and the alternative, of how desperately we want to make a nation we can be proud, yet how we often do that by creating outcasts and enemies instead,” said Art For Grabs director Pang Khee Teik.

“This Merdeka, I think it is time for us to reflect on how narrowly we have come to define what makes us proud as a nation so much so it ends up excluding the very people we should be proud of. And we have so many to be proud of, for just surviving, contributing to society even while they are outcast. This Merdeka, we celebrate the alternative and independent at Art For Grabs.”

Among the events lined up are Projek Dialog’s forum “Siapa Punya Merdeka” which will examine the construction of the narratives of Merdeka and how it is used to define who our heroes and who our enemies are supposed to be.

Meanwhile, the Justice For Sisters’ forum “Sekolah Kemangsaan Malaysia” will, in remembrance of the tragic story of T. Nhaveen, look to ask if our schools’ attempt at creating model citizens based on narrow ideas of masculinity and femininity also make it unsafe for students who cannot conform.

Adds Pang: “Meanwhile, our sponsor, The School of Media, Languages and Culture of University of Nottingham Malaysia, asks how can we make Malaysia safer for artists who dare hold a mirror to our society. To challenge this depressing narrative, Art For Grabs is organising ‘Manifestos for a Better Malaysia’, where a few Malaysians on the margins are invited to imagine if they were running to be Prime Minister and then tell us what they would propose to change about Malaysia.

Other featured events include the launch of Tudung Anthology by Matahari Books which is a women-only anthology about a piece of cloth, and how it is able to weave its way into the hearts of people, causing multiple and different chains of reactions.

There will also be the book launch of Zan Azlee’s Liberal, Malay and Malaysian by in which the author argues for a Malaysian and a Malay identity which moves beyond identity politics, fatwas, censorship and moral policing and which allows individuals to be who they want to be

You can also expect to loads of titles at the booths of indie publishers such as Fixi, Lejen Press and Gerakbudaya.

“For the 9th KLAB, we have over 20 publishers. Some are those that have been with us for most of the past nine years (Fixi, Lejen Press, DuBook Press, Terfaktab, SeLUT Press, Sindiket Soljah and Rabak-Lit) while others are relatively new and started to be active only in the past couple of years, such as the coalition LIGA (LEGASI OAKHEART, KURAS BUKU, Rumah Lipur Lara, Gadis Buku),” said Fixi and Matahari Books publisher Amir Muhammad:

“Popular writer/illustrator Saharil is also represented by Kedai Saharil with his cute and witty collectables; as well as Punggok Agency which aims to become a full-fledged literary agency. Smaller companies that focus on zines and modestly scaled work such as Kidal and Ketepi are also represented.

“For the second year in a row, we also have #MYWriters, now a registered national society that seeks to not only encourage new writers but protect their rights when it comes to contracts, minimum pay and royalties. Those who believe and focus on their strengths will find a way!”

KLAB 2017 + Art For Grabs will be held at The Boulevard in Publika, Kuala Lumpur from noon to 10pm this weekend. For a list of participating indie publishers and to find out more, click here.