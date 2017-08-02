Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Bolivians honour earth goddess Pachamama with offerings and prayers

Wednesday August 2, 2017
12:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: These Asian talents will compete on Michael Bolton’s new reality showThe Edit: These Asian talents will compete on Michael Bolton’s new reality show

The Edit: Why this just might convince you to plan a tour of PolynesiaThe Edit: Why this just might convince you to plan a tour of Polynesia

Retired military officers slam Trump’s transgender banRetired military officers slam Trump’s transgender ban

What independent cafes do to stay afloat in tough timesWhat independent cafes do to stay afloat in tough times

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A witch doctor makes an offering pn the first day of ceremonies honouring the ‘Pachamama’ Mother Earth in La Cumbre, Bolivia, August 1, 2017. — Reuters picA witch doctor makes an offering pn the first day of ceremonies honouring the ‘Pachamama’ Mother Earth in La Cumbre, Bolivia, August 1, 2017. — Reuters picLA PAZ, Aug 2 — High atop the Andes, indigenous Bolivians burned offerings and asked for blessings for their vehicles from Pachamama, the goddess of the earth and fertility, yesterday, the Day of Mother Earth.

In a tradition that extends from Peru to Chile and north to Argentina, believers celebrate Pachamama in August to thank her for the bounty of the agricultural season.

Pachamama is the highest divinity of the Aymara and Quechua peoples, who regard her as the protector goddess of all material things.

Offerings can include sheep foetuses, desiccated llamas, medicinal plants and even the sacrifice of live animals.

At the same time, these prayers are used to invoke wishes from Pachamama.

“Maybe I’ll ask for a little more prosperity, a little more affection, a little more health for my family,” said Ismael Huarachi, who took part in the ceremony.

These rituals have been celebrated in Bolivia for centuries in indigenous communities, but have been adapted for urban living in more recent times.

In La Paz, believers sprinkled beer over buses and blew smoke over car engines to ask for the vehicles to be blessed. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline