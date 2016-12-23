Bogota ‘doll hospital’ releases dolls just in time for Christmas (VIDEO)

BOGOTA, Dec 23 — Every year — a Colombian woman spreads a little Christmas cheer by giving people back a memory — restoring dolls.

It was 40 years ago that Dilia Casas — against the will of her husband and encouraged by her younger brother — decided to found the National Puppet Clinic.

She cleans and cares for the dolls — updating their outfits or restoring them to what they once were and Christmas is often the busiest time of year.

Dilia Casas opened the National Puppet Clinic 40 years ago and spends her time cleaning and repairing dolls in this screenshot from the Reuters video.Casas said, “People send them to be repaired because they have a special significance. It might be that their Dad gave it to them and is no longer here. These are the greatest memories you can have with a doll, for children and also for adults.”

Graciela Serrato, who brought in a Santa to be repaired says she is very attached to it and hopes that some day her children will remember her by it.

“My Santa doll is very special thing for me. So for me, it’s a great joy to have the doll repaired so it continues to function for me and even when my children have to say good-bye to me—for them to treasure that memory,” said Serrato.

Preserving a lifetime of Christmas memories one stitch a time, repairing damaged dolls, helping to revive childhood memories for her cherished customers. — Reuters