Body shimmer is back: Three ways to get the glow this summer

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Body Lava Body Luminizer — Bronze Glow. — Picture courtesy of Fenty Beauty by RihannaNEW YORK, April 5 — Temperatures are finally rising and the verdict is in: the hottest beauty accessory for this summer looks set to be sexy, shimmery skin. The past few weeks have seen multiple beauty brands take it back to the early 2000s with a slew of launches designed to get your body glowing in time for the new season.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Is a trend even a trend if it hasn’t been validated by Rihanna? The superstar put her stamp of approval on shimmery body care this month with the launch of a new “Beach Please” collection comprising two “Body Lava” luminisers and a sparkly “Fairy Bomb” glitter puff. The gel-based luminisers are designed to highlight any area of the body with a high-shine glow, offering a touch of sheer colour for extra intensity.

Mer-mist shimmer spray by Tarte Cosmestics. — Picture courtesy of Tarte CosmesticsTarte Cosmetics

Cruelty-free favourite Tarte has unleashed a limited-edition vegan “Mer-Mist Shimmer Spray” that coats the face, hair and body in a pink, sparkly glow. The spray also carries a light coconut fragrance for extra strong vacation vibes, and contains algae and marine plant extracts and Vitamin E to soften and moisturise the skin while you shimmer like a mermaid.

Strobe Body Lotion by MAC. — Picture courtesy of MACMAC

MAC sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend, with the news that it has launched its cult-favourite “Strobe” moisturiser in a body lotion format. The brand’s Global Senior Artist Dominic Skinner took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek at the new product, which is now available in the UK and is reportedly coming to the US later this month. Much like its facial equivalent, the Strobe body lotion will leave skin with a pretty pearly sheen made for summer outfits. — AFP-Relaxnews