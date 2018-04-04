Bobbi Brown launches wellness brand

A file picture of Bobbi Brown. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 4 — Just over a year since she stepped down from her eponymous makeup empire, Bobbi Brown is entering the world of wellness.

The beauty entrepreneur is launching a series of supplements on April 20 via the shopping channel QVC, as part of her new brand Evolution_18, reports The New York Times. And the cosmetics mogul has been taking to Instagram to offer some crucial information ahead of the release, detailing the ingredients and beauty benefits of her new range.

The products focus on targeting beauty from within, through a series of foodstuffs and capsules. The range includes “Overnight Vanilla”, a creamy drink formula designed to improve the elasticity of the skin thanks to the addition of collagen and biotin, among other ingredients. There is also “Afternoon Chocolate”, another drink formula containing whey protein and which claims to “boost brain function and muscle tone,” and “Probiotic”, a dietary supplement that aims to support digestion. “Strengthen Capsules” contain a specially processed version of keratin to improve the condition of hair skin and nails, completes the lineup.

In addition to the supplements range, Brown has also launched an online lifestyle platform, justbobbi.com, spanning beauty, travel and wellness subjects and offering fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daily life.

Iconic makeup artist Brown stepped back from her brand, which was acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies in 1995, in December 2016 after 25 years at the helm. “The brand’s 25-year anniversary was a wonderful milestone that made me realise it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures,” she said in a statement at the time. — AFP-Relaxnews