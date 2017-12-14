Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Biodegradable dress shows support for climate pact (VIDEO)

Thursday December 14, 2017
12:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Watch Natalie Portman try to save Oscar Isaac in ‘Annihilation’The Edit: Watch Natalie Portman try to save Oscar Isaac in ‘Annihilation’

Malaysia Airlines named leading Asean Airline in IndonesiaMalaysia Airlines named leading Asean Airline in Indonesia

Republican final tax bill: What exactly has been agreed onRepublican final tax bill: What exactly has been agreed on

The Edit: Singapore welcomes first king penguin in almost a decadeThe Edit: Singapore welcomes first king penguin in almost a decade

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Hong Kong-based artist and environmental activist Kong Ning calls this dress ‘The Little Blue Man’, and is meant to symbolise the 190 countries that adhere to the Paris climate agreement. — Screen capture via Reuters videoHong Kong-based artist and environmental activist Kong Ning calls this dress ‘The Little Blue Man’, and is meant to symbolise the 190 countries that adhere to the Paris climate agreement. — Screen capture via Reuters videoPARIS, Dec 14 — An artist creates a blue dress comprised of hundreds of biodegradable figures of men as a representation of nations adhering to the 2015 Paris Agreement. Elly Park reports.

As world leaders gather in a Paris suburb for the “One Planet Summit,” one artist is showing her support by donning her latest creation.

Hong Kong-based artist and environmental activist Kong Ning calls this dress The Little Blue Man, and is meant to symbolise the 190 countries that adhere to the Paris climate agreement.

“The dress is made of biodegradable material and I’ll let it disintegrate naturally, because all the materials that we use come from nature and must return to nature,” Hong Kong-based artist and environment activist Kong Ning said.

While Kong’s work is a visual symbolisation of the pact, nearby a group of protesters were more blunt about showing their discontent.

France announced a raft of 12 non-binding commitments at the summit organised to breathe life back into climate action after US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the climate accord.

But there was no headline promise likely to reassure developing nations on the sharp end of climate change, that they will be better able to cope. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline