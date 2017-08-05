Billabong renews Warhol collaboration for artistic surfwear (VIDEO)

A screenshot of Billabong’s ‘Warhol Surf’ line.NEW YORK, Aug 5 ― Billabong has released a second limited-edition collection of its “Warhol Surf” line.

The sportswear giant's Billabong LAB division has teamed up with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts on the apparel collection, which was inspired by the famous artist's work. Using polaroids, photography, slides, sound recordings, silkscreen paintings and screen-prints from the artist's archives, the collection exposes the link between Warhol's work and surf culture.

This is the second instalment of the collaboration, which was first unveiled back in March and featured bikinis, board shorts, and t-shirts splashed with motifs and imagery reminiscent of Warhol's signature artistic style. The new collection also includes denim outerwear and accessories such as baseball caps and backpacks.

“As we searched the archives and discovered more of Andy's unique and unsighted work, it illustrated the connection between his work and surf culture,” said Billabong's Global Creative Director Brad Lancaster in a statement. “With this second drop of Warhol x Billabong we have brought these narratives and concepts to life again.”

“The second collection of Warhol x Billabong continues to disrupt and keep it fresh with insider references from his groundbreaking Exploding Plastic Inevitable Show to his beachside getaway in Montauk, NY,” said Michael Dayton Hermann, Director of Licensing, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. “Warhol passionately embraced surf culture and the Foundation is pleased to know that the love is mutual.” ― AFP-Relaxnews