Bikini run gives icy start to Russian New Year (VIDEO)

Members of the Cryophile amateurs winter swimmers club, accompanied by a man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and other fancy characters, walk before taking a bath in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during the celebrations for the upcoming Christmas and New Year, with the air temperature at about minus 34 degrees Celsius, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 24, 2016. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Dec 28 — Siberian fitness lovers have started the winter holiday season with a bikini run along the coast of the famous Baikal lake and a plunge in the icy water.

Around a dozen enthusiasts from the local ‘Club of Walruses’ put on Christmas hats, Santa Claus beards and other festive accessories to run almost one kilometre along the coastline in the village of Listvyanka.

Compared with the outside temperature of less than 20 degrees centigrade the water was favourably warm — several degrees above freezing.

Winter swimming is a popular way to reinforce one’s health in Russia, people of every age gather on lakes and rivers and brave the chilly waters to prevent flu.

“We held a show ahead of New Year to promote healthy lifestyle and so that people would not be afraid to toughen their bodies and would fall ill less often,” said Inna Izryadina, one of the participants of the run at the side of the world’s largest and deepest freshwater lake. — Reuters