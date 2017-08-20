Big solar eclipse surprise for animals along the way (VIDEO)

CHARLESTON, Aug 20 — The birds at the South Carolina Aquarium might be heading for the roost early tomorrow.

That's because the solar eclipse is heading straight over them.

Their saltwater marsh aviary habitat falls within the 70-mile-wide path of totality. The moon will pass between the sun and Earth, plunging the aquarium into darkness.

The rare event giving wildlife experts a chance to see how the eclipse affects animals.

Monty Wallace, South Carolina aquarium aviculturist, says: "They don't know it's coming yet. So it'll be a big surprise to them."

A sign on the highway refers to the upcoming solar eclipse near Guernsey, Wyoming August 19, 2017. — Reuters picWallace says the midday total eclipse could cause some confusion for his birds.

The aquarium will be using a GoPro to monitor the exhibit. Wallace will be focusing on the nocturnal yellow-crowned night heron and the diurnal little blue heron.

Wallace adds: "Maybe the nocturnal heron could be more foraging for food and the little blue being more active during the daytime may take that time as the eclipse is approaching, happening to take refuge in the trees."

The aquarium will also set up a GoPro in its Mountain Forest exhibit.

That's where its two river otters live.

When the moon's outer shadow arrives midday tomorrow, the otters will be sleeping.

Totality, meanwhile, is expected at 2.46pm, after the otters' naps, says Kendle Enter, the aquarium's animal behaviorist senior biologist.

Enter says: "That's when they start waking back up and are a little more interested in finding 'where's my food?' It's almost time for their dinner. That's what I'm expecting. They're either going to sleep through it or they're going to wake up, expecting their food."

Hungry or not, workers at the aquarium looking forward to witnessing the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse through the eyes of their inhabitants. — Reuters