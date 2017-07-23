Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Berlin streets swarmed by gay rights supporters (VIDEO)

Sunday July 23, 2017
08:45 AM GMT+8

BERLIN, July 23 — Thousands of people took part in Berlin's extravagant Christopher Street Day parade for gay and lesbian rights yesterday, filling the German capital's streets with colour and music.

The annual event is not only an annual giant street party but is also aimed at promoting gay and lesbian rights.

Revellers take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade, in Berlin July 22, 2017. — Reuters pic Revellers take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade, in Berlin July 22, 2017. — Reuters pic This year's parade is special as Germany's parliament backed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in June in a historic vote and brings the country into line with many other European nations including France, Britain and Spain.

Christopher Street Day is celebrated each year around the world and commemorates the uprising on June 27, 1996 in New York City when homosexuals protested against “police brutality.” — Reuters

