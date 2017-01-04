Bella Hadid stars in Fendi spring/summer 2017 campaign

US model Bella Hadid being made up ahead of the Dior Cruise show Woodstock June 1, 2016. — AFP picMILAN, Jan 4 ― The youngest of the Hadid sisters has been signed up to showcase the spring/summer 2017 collection from Fendi, first unveiled at Milan Fashion Week in September 2016. The American model shared a first shot from the campaign via her Instagram account.

2017 is off to a flying start for Bella Hadid, who has just revealed the fruit of a new collaboration with Italian fashion house, Fendi. The partnership comes as no real surprise since the brunette model with azure eyes was chosen back in September to open the label’s runway show, in which she starred alongside her sister.

The campaign, shot by the fashion house’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, features the star model in a nipped-waist dress finished in a brocade fabric with a retro wallpaper vibe. This kind of motif is mirrored on the walls that serve as the shot’s backdrop. Accessories have a prominent place in this first campaign photo, notably featuring the sock-boots that caused a sensation at the runway show, as well as leather goods and retro-style shades.

This first photo only features selected items from the collection, which channels femininity, girlish styles and romanticism, with plenty of pastel shades, as well as apron skirts offering a flash of thigh. Karl Lagerfeld has brought sporty touches to the collection too, with stripes and crop tops, for example.

Bella Hadid: the face of 2017?

With this new campaign to add to her CV, Bella Hadid has started 2017 in style. Plus, Fendi leaves nothing to chance when picking faces to front the brand. For the Resort 2017 collection, the label called on Stella Maxwell and Vanessa Moody, and for Fall 2016, it bagged another big name of the moment with Kendall Jenner. In other words, the Fendi gig comes as something of a confirmation for Bella Hadid and her rising star status.

The American model was keen to show off the snap on social media, accompanied by the message: “what a dream come true to start off the new year!”

Bella Hadid was named “Model of the Year 2016” by the specialist website Models.com, picked by a panel of 250 fashion industry experts including, designers, stylists, editors, photographers, makeup artists and casting directors. The young model’s rise to fame looks set to continue in 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews