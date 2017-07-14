Bella Hadid shares new pictures of Max Mara accessories campaign

Back in June, Bella Hadid was revealed as the new face of Max Mara accessories. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 14 ― Almost a month after announcing Bella Hadid as the new face of Max Mara accessories, the star model has shared shots from her campaign for the luxury label. Looking feminine and chic, Bella Hadid can be seen showing off the brand's new handbags.

From sportswear, ready-to-wear and couture to jewellery and cosmetics, in just a few seasons, Bella Hadid has managed to win over all kinds of brands. Back in June, the model was revealed as the new face of Max Mara accessories, taking over from her sister Gigi, who fronted the spring/summer 2017 campaign.

Almost a month after the announcement, Bella Hadid and Max Mara have revealed photos of their new campaign via Instagram. The American model can be seen posing next to a light-flooded window, showcasing handbags from the brand's fall/winter 2017 collection, including the Whitney Bag designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop.

Max Mara has once again called on Steven Meisel to shoot the campaign. The famous photographer previously worked on the brand's spring/summer 2017 campaign fronted by Gigi Hadid.

Bella Hadid's advertising contracts have multiplied since the beginning of 2017. For the fall/winter 2017-2018 season alone, the 20-year-old model has been signed up by Nars Cosmetics, Versus for the Zayn x Versus collection, Bulgari, Giuseppe Zanotti, Nike and Alexandre Vauthier. She was also named a Dior makeup ambassador in 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews