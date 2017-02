Bella Hadid fronts Bulgari accessories

Bella Hadid for Bugari. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 10 — Bella Hadid is the new face for Bulgari’s accessories.

Over on Instagram, Hadid announced the news, writing, “So excited to announce that I am the new ambassador of @bulgariofficial accessories.”

Hadid will front the luxury Italian brand’s fall-winter 2017 accessories collection, which will debut February 24 at the Bulgari Hotel Milano during Fashion Week Milan.

Previous Bulgari accessories models include Lily Aldridge and Carla Bruni. — AFP-Relaxnews