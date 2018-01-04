Bella Hadid appears in Max Mara’s latest accessories campaign

Bella Hadid shared a first shot from her latest Max Mara Accessories campaign. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 4 — The youngest Hadid sister fronts the Max Mara accessories campaign for the second consecutive season, this time for the spring/summer 2018 collection. The first campaign shots were revealed simultaneously on Tuesday, by the Italian fashion house and the American model on Instagram.

Bella Hadid is starting 2018 just as she ended 2017 — with a multitude of advertising contracts, whether already signed or somewhere in the pipeline. Italian label Max Mara has once again called on the star model, this time with an accessories campaign for the spring/summer 2018 season. Bella Hadid previously featured in the brand’s fall/winter 2017-2018 accessories campaign.

The first shots show Bella Hadid against a grey background, with either super-straight or tousled hair, modelling star purses from the latest Max Mara accessories collection in black and powder pink shades.

Like the fall/winter 2017-2018 campaign, the new accessories ads are shot by American photographer Steven Meisel.

Along with her sister, Gigi Hadid, 21-year-old Bella Hadid is considered one of the most prominent models of her generation. During 2017, the American model starred in a series of campaigns and fashion shows for houses including Bulgari, Alexander Wang, Zadig & Voltaire, Versus and Dior. — AFP-Relaxnewsa