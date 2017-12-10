Beauty stocking fillers: Festive new nail polishes

Enchanted daring damsel by Essie — Picture courtesy of EssieNEW YORK, Dec 10 — Whether you opt for a deep berry tone or something more glittery, there are many ways to get the perfect festive manicure this holiday season, thanks to the latest nail polish launches.

Enchanting

Essie’s new ‘Enchanted Gel Couture’ collection captures the magic of the holiday season with six new fairytale shades ranging from princess-like pinks to shimmering greens. However, ‘Daring Damsel,’ described as a "brushed champagne gold," would be the ideal way to nod to the party season.

www.amazon.com or www.essie.com

Decorative

What’s better than regular nail polish? Nail polish that doubles up as a festive bauble! This Christmas, Nails Inc is packing its ‘Sparkle Baby’ holographic polish into a transparent, sequin-filled bauble complete with a wintry-gold ribbon for hanging on the tree.

www.nailsinc.com

Restorative

Not only does celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann’s new ‘Venus in Furs’ polish offer a quintessential festive berry-red hue, but it also claims to improve the health of the nails, thanks to a range of ingredients including biotin and keratin.

www.deborahlippmann.com — AFP-Relaxnews