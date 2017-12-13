Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Beauty stocking fillers: Festive haircare treats

Wednesday December 13, 2017
10:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Canada to drop fighter jet order if Boeing dispute continuesCanada to drop fighter jet order if Boeing dispute continues

Kim vows to make N.Korea ‘strongest nuclear power’Kim vows to make N.Korea ‘strongest nuclear power’

The Edit: ‘Monster’ fossil of ancient penguin found in New ZealandThe Edit: ‘Monster’ fossil of ancient penguin found in New Zealand

DBKL snub of luxury property ban exposes ‘toothless’ govt, MP saysDBKL snub of luxury property ban exposes ‘toothless’ govt, MP says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament. — Picture courtesy of MoroccanoilThe Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament. — Picture courtesy of MoroccanoilNEW YORK, Dec 13 — The holiday season can take its toll on your hair, but all is not lost. Here are five new haircare products that would make the perfect stocking fillers this December.

Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil’s signature ‘Moroccanoil Treatment’ now comes packaged as a festive decoration, thanks to this special-edition, snowflake packaging. The contents, however, remain the same, promising to condition and hydrate hair thanks to its argan oil-infused formula.

Bumble and bumble Save the Day Daytime Protective Repair Fluid. — Picture courtesy of Bumble and BumbleBumble and bumble Save the Day Daytime Protective Repair Fluid. — Picture courtesy of Bumble and BumbleBumble & Bumble
You can now treat your hair while going about your daily business, thanks to Bumble & Bumble’s new ‘Save the Day Daytime Protective Hair Fluid’, which contains Camelia Oil and UV filters to repair and reduce damage.

Christophe Robin Hydrating leave-in mist with aloe vera. — Picture courtesy of Christophe RobinChristophe Robin Hydrating leave-in mist with aloe vera. — Picture courtesy of Christophe RobinChristophe Robin
Luxury haircare brand Christophe Robin has come up with a way to keep hair tangle-free and hydrated throughout the day. Its new ‘Hydrating Leave-In Mist with Aloe Vera’ also claims to soothe the scalp.

Verb Ghost Prep™ primes fine hair for weightless styling. — Picture courtesy of Verb ProductsVerb Ghost Prep™ primes fine hair for weightless styling. — Picture courtesy of Verb ProductsVerb
Cruelty-free US brand Verb’s new ‘Ghost Prep’ primes fine hair ahead of styling — making it a useful addition to your regimen during the party season. Containing Moringa Oil, it offers heat protection and moisturization, as well as helping to detangle tresses.
http://www.verbproducts.com

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub. — Picture courtesy of dpHUEdpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub. — Picture courtesy of dpHUEDphue
Combat the effects of product build up after too many nights out with Dphue’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub’, formulated with Pink Himalayan Sea Salt to exfoliate the scalp and rebalance pH levels. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline