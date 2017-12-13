Beauty stocking fillers: Festive haircare treats

The Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament. — Picture courtesy of MoroccanoilNEW YORK, Dec 13 — The holiday season can take its toll on your hair, but all is not lost. Here are five new haircare products that would make the perfect stocking fillers this December.

Moroccanoil

Moroccanoil’s signature ‘Moroccanoil Treatment’ now comes packaged as a festive decoration, thanks to this special-edition, snowflake packaging. The contents, however, remain the same, promising to condition and hydrate hair thanks to its argan oil-infused formula.

Bumble and bumble Save the Day Daytime Protective Repair Fluid. — Picture courtesy of Bumble and BumbleBumble & Bumble

You can now treat your hair while going about your daily business, thanks to Bumble & Bumble’s new ‘Save the Day Daytime Protective Hair Fluid’, which contains Camelia Oil and UV filters to repair and reduce damage.

Christophe Robin Hydrating leave-in mist with aloe vera. — Picture courtesy of Christophe RobinChristophe Robin

Luxury haircare brand Christophe Robin has come up with a way to keep hair tangle-free and hydrated throughout the day. Its new ‘Hydrating Leave-In Mist with Aloe Vera’ also claims to soothe the scalp.

Verb Ghost Prep™ primes fine hair for weightless styling. — Picture courtesy of Verb ProductsVerb

Cruelty-free US brand Verb’s new ‘Ghost Prep’ primes fine hair ahead of styling — making it a useful addition to your regimen during the party season. Containing Moringa Oil, it offers heat protection and moisturization, as well as helping to detangle tresses.

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub. — Picture courtesy of dpHUEDphue

Combat the effects of product build up after too many nights out with Dphue’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub’, formulated with Pink Himalayan Sea Salt to exfoliate the scalp and rebalance pH levels. — AFP-Relaxnews