Beauty pick-me-ups to see you through to 2017

NEW YORK, Dec 28 — The festive season can be tough for your skin — particularly during the days between Christmas and New Year spent polishing off leftover candy and lounging around indoors. Luckily there are plenty of products on the market aimed at providing a quick fix until your New Year’s resolutions kick in.
Matcha
Matcha is one of the hottest beauty buzzwords right now, and for good reason. The antioxidants in matcha tea are thought to help protect the skin from environmental stressors, soothing and brightening irritated complexions. Try a face mask such as Origins’ ‘Ritualitea Matcha Madness Revitalising Powder Face Mask’, which just needs to be mixed with water, to feel revitalised and relaxed. US$36 (RM161) from origins.com
Mask up
If you’re too busy watching holiday movies to give much thought to skin rescue remedies, then make things easy with a sheet mask. Peach & Lily’s new sheet mask collection includes one titled ‘Reset Button’, containing anti-inflammatory lavender, chamomile and peppermint to soothe and restore angry complexions struggling with too many toxins. US$6 from peachandlily.com
Acne blast
Keep any un-festive pimples at bay with a hardworking moisturiser containing salicylic acid. Neutrogena offers a lightweight formula that promises not to clog pores and is also lightly scented with a pink grapefruit perfume. Available for US$8.99 from neutrogena.com
Moisturise
Get an extra shot of hydration from your makeup remover to make every minute of beauty sleep between parties even more valuable. The Kiehl’s ‘Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil’ contains essential oils such as lavender and evening primrose to cleanse the skin and moisturise it overnight. US$32 from kiehls.com
Cream up
Don’t forget to look after your body as well as your face—the combination of alcohol and central heating can leave your skin feeling rough and parched. A rich body cream such as the ‘Vitalising Body Cream’ from H&M’s ‘Conscious’ range will help repair the damage. This one contains aloe vera, shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba oil and almond oil for a hydrating fix. US$12.99 from hm.com. — AFP-Relaxnews