Beauty pick-me-ups to see you through to 2017

Ritualitea Matcha Madness Revitalising Powder Face Mask by Origins. — Pictures courtesy of OriginsNEW YORK, Dec 28 — The festive season can be tough for your skin — particularly during the days between Christmas and New Year spent polishing off leftover candy and lounging around indoors. Luckily there are plenty of products on the market aimed at providing a quick fix until your New Year’s resolutions kick in.

Matcha

Matcha is one of the hottest beauty buzzwords right now, and for good reason. The antioxidants in matcha tea are thought to help protect the skin from environmental stressors, soothing and brightening irritated complexions. Try a face mask such as Origins’ ‘Ritualitea Matcha Madness Revitalising Powder Face Mask’, which just needs to be mixed with water, to feel revitalised and relaxed. US$36 (RM161) from origins.com



Peach & Lily Sheet Mask Collection.Mask up

If you’re too busy watching holiday movies to give much thought to skin rescue remedies, then make things easy with a sheet mask. Peach & Lily’s new sheet mask collection includes one titled ‘Reset Button’, containing anti-inflammatory lavender, chamomile and peppermint to soothe and restore angry complexions struggling with too many toxins. US$6 from peachandlily.com

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Moisturiser in Pink Grapefruit.

Acne blast

Keep any un-festive pimples at bay with a hardworking moisturiser containing salicylic acid. Neutrogena offers a lightweight formula that promises not to clog pores and is also lightly scented with a pink grapefruit perfume. Available for US$8.99 from neutrogena.com



Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil.Moisturise

Get an extra shot of hydration from your makeup remover to make every minute of beauty sleep between parties even more valuable. The Kiehl’s ‘Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil’ contains essential oils such as lavender and evening primrose to cleanse the skin and moisturise it overnight. US$32 from kiehls.com



Cream up

Don’t forget to look after your body as well as your face—the combination of alcohol and central heating can leave your skin feeling rough and parched. A rich body cream such as the ‘Vitalising Body Cream’ from H&M’s ‘Conscious’ range will help repair the damage. This one contains aloe vera, shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba oil and almond oil for a hydrating fix. US$12.99 from hm.com. — AFP-Relaxnews