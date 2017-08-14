Beauty looks from the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Singer and actress Rita Ora arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Neon colours, big hair and plenty of pink were the key trends seen on the red carpet of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles last night. We analyse the hottest beauty looks.

Rita Ora

British pop star Rita Ora tapped into the current craze for neon hair colours in the slickest way, by streaking her sideswept fringe with a fluorescent yellow shade. The colour clashed beautifully with her sparkly magenta lipstick, which in turn was matched to her bright pink wrap dress. A shimmery bronze eyeshadow and a pair of diamond hoops were all she needed to complete the look.

Vanessa Hudgens

‘Millennial pink’ was the lynchpin of Vanessa Hudgens’ red carpet style, with the singer and actress rocking a shimmering turtleneck and flared pants in the dusty rose shade. Her makeup was also a nod to the trend, featuring a gold-flecked, creamy rose eyeshadow, and a frosted pink lip. Plenty of false lashes and a slicked-back chignon added polish.

Zendaya

US actress, singer and songwriter Zendaya has never been one to shy away from a bold style statement on the red carpet, and her daring hair and makeup looks have won her legions of fans. The star turned heads on yesterday’s red carpet with her voluminous, loose curls, resulting in a laidback, Seventies-inspired look that perfectly matched her striped pyjama-style ensemble. She teamed the hairstyle with a smoky brown eye and a slick of coral lipstick for extra disco points.

Millie Bobby Brown

British actress and model Millie Bobby Brown has been making a name for herself as one of the most quirkily stylish young stars in the industry, and her latest red carpet look illustrates why. The Stranger Things star teamed a flawless complexion with barely-there eye makeup, apart from a smudge of on-trend iridescent glitter on her outer waterline. Groomed brows and a coral lip kept the look polished, while a gold ear cuff added attitude and cute braids kept everything age-appropriate. — AFP-Relaxnews