Beauty intel: RAS, SK-II, innisfree

The limited-edition Multi-Coloured Phoenix Facial Treatment Essence from SK-II. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Say goodbye to blackheads with the new Black Magic blackheads clearing gel from local skincare brand RAS.

Free from parabens, colourants and artificial fragrance, the product is formulated with natural plant-based active ingredients such as Witch Hazel extract, Tea Tree Oil and Lemon extracts to remove blackheads gently while offering benefits such as easing redness and irritation plus minimising pore size for a fresher complexion.

S$29 (RM91), available at all SA SA outlets and online a twww.rasbeauty.com.

Beautiful and clear

Planning your Chinese New Year gifts in advance? Consider the limited-edition Multi-Coloured Phoenix Facial Treatment Essence from SK-II. Emblazoned with a majestic Suminagashi-inspired phoenix design, this product contains more than 90 per cent of PiteraTM (the brand’s signature ingredient), amino and organic acids, vitamins and minerals to help treat and improve the five dimensions of skin — firmness, texture, radiance, spot control and wrinkle resilience — for a crystal-clear complexion.

S$259, available at all SK-II counters.

Fuss-free beauty

For those who are too tired to follow an entire skincare regime regularly, check out the Orchid Sleeping Pack from innisfree.

This overnight skin treatment is packed with ingredients such as the brand’s super antioxidant ingredient Orchid Elixir, betaine and night oil complex to nourish your skin while you sleep, fighting against potential environmental damage while boosting the skin’s resilience, reducing wrinkles and improving skin tone for radiant, healthy skin.

S$25, available at all innisfree stores. — TODAY