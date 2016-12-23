Beauty intel: Laneige, L’Occitane, Clinique

LANEIGE Milkyway Fantasy BB Cushion, LANEIGE Milkyway Fantasy Two Tone Lip Bar and Shadow Bar. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Need gift ideas for a makeup-obsessed friend? Spoil her with the Laneige Milkyway Fantasy BB Cushion (S$39/RM120.35 for a single cushion that is available in three shades) as it imparts a bright and dewy finish to the complexion, making it the perfect canvas for any holiday look.

And while you are at it, why not pick up a limited-edition Laneige Milkyway Fantasy Two Tone Lip Bar (S$34) or Shadow Bar (S$38) as a treat for yourself?

Available at all Laneige boutiques and counters.

For the folks

In the mood to pamper your parents this Christmas? Head to L’Occitane and check out the brand’s range of gift sets.

Mum will definitely appreciate the Premium Best Seller Set (S$128) as it features the brand’s best-selling body care products, such as the Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Milk Concentrate, Intense Cleansing Foam and Almond Shower Oil, to leave her skin feeling silky-soft and hydrated.

For Dad, there is the L’Homme Cologne Cedrat Medium Set (S$120) — a gift tin containing products such as the Eau De Toilette, Shower Gel, and Hand Cream.

Available at all L’Occitane stores. — TODAY