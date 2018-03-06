Beauty gets a make-under at Paris Fashion Week

A soft makeup look at Valentino. ― AFP pixPARIS, March 6 ― Paris Fashion Week took a softer approach to beauty over the weekend, with designers such as Valentino and Galliano championing a more natural, lived-in look on the catwalks.

Masha Ma

Masha Ma's red lipstick was matte and faded at the edges, resulting in a sweet, lived-in look that was emphasised by the matte complexions, natural eye makeup and spiky lashes.

Poiret

Why choose between eye gloss and lip gloss? The models at Poiret shimmied their way down the runway thanks to their glistening complexions. Bold brows and tousled hair made the base the focal point of the look.

Valentino

Valentino took a gorgeously soft, feminine approach to Autumn/Winter 2018 beauty, sending models down the runway with lightly smudged eyeliner, doll-like lashes and plenty of lip gloss. Bold accessories such as chunky pearl earrings brought a dash of decadence to the proceedings.

John Galliano

John Galliano's beauty look also focused on luminous, lit-from-within complexions, featuring plenty of highlighter and more than a touch of gloss. The designer also championed the hair tuck.

Thom Browne

At Thom Browne, the radiant look even extended to the hairline, which was painted in an abstract shimmering gold stripe. Beams of highlighter also drew the eye to the nose, and cheekbones. ― AFP-Relaxnews

A radiant complexion at Thom Browne.