Beauty gadget alert: Glamspin, fidget spinner meets lip gloss

Behold: Glamspin’s new take on the must-have stress buster. — Screengrab via InstagramLOS ANGELES, July 13 — 2017’s biggest fidget toy gets a kidult makeup upgrade. The first edition Glamspin comes with a trio of summery fruit-flavoured lip balms. Get in line, online, as the brand start shipping via their website in mid-July, ahead of the beauty toy’s launch on Sephora’s e-store on August 2.

In keeping with the regressive beauty trend, grown-ups and kids from eight years upwards can try out Glamspin’s new take on the must-have stress buster, featuring lip-smacking peach whirl, strawberry cyclone and grape twist glosses.

The brainwave of BuzzFeed Product Labs and Taste Beauty, the beauty gadget, priced at US$9.99 (RM42.85), keeps your lips fresh and in ‘pinwheeled perfection’ while you whirl, twirl and fidget. The plus points, the glosses are totally gluten free and are not tested on animals.

For the time being, Glamspin is exclusively available on glamspin.com.

The brand ships internationally to Canada and Mexico, in addition to offering free shipping in the US.

After expanding its availability on sephora.com next month it is also set to hit Saks Fifth Avenue and Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Whatever next? More flavours or solid perfume, perhaps? — AFP-Relaxnews