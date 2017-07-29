Beauty collaborations to look out for this fall

Moschino teases new makeup collaboration with Sephora. — Picture via Instagram/MoschinoPARIS, July 29 — One of the things we love most about fall is the chance to stock up on the hottest beauty products to usher in the new season, and if those products are the result of a hot new beauty beauty collaboration, then so much the better. Luckily, there are already several brands teaming up for back-to-school beauty in 2017 — here are three collections you won’t want to miss.

Moschino x Sephora

Moschino’s famously vibrant, colourful aesthetic is just begging to be channelled into a makeup palette, so when the news broke earlier this month that the Italian house was teaming up with Sephora to make it happen, beauty fans everywhere rejoiced. The seven-piece collection, designed by the brand’s creative director Jeremy Scott, features a teddy bear eyeshadow palette, a lip gloss set, a highlighter compact, a miniature eyeshadow set, an eye mask, a compact mirror and three brushes, all presented in playful metallic and chainlink packaging. Set to launch in August (exact date to be announced), it will be accessibly priced, with Scott telling Elle Canada: “I learned very early on how much young people love my work, and sometimes they don’t have the means to get it. This is another way for me to do Moschino and not sacrifice quality.”

Balmain x L’Oréal Paris

Jeremy Scott isn’t the only fashion designer working on a cosmetics collaboration — Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has also been getting busy in the beauty lab, following the news that the French couture house is teaming up with L’Oréal Paris. The highly-anticipated capsule collection will not be unveiled until Paris Fashion Week in September, but we know that it will focus on 12 limited-edition new shades of L’Oréal Paris’s Colour Riche lipstick, and the brand has offered a sneak peek at one of them, a rose gold tone called ‘Confidence’. Rousteing has already recruited several members of his ‘Balmain Army’ and L’Oréal Paris brand ambassadors to star in the accompanying campaign, taking to Instagram to tease images starring models including Doutzen Kroes, Lara Stone, Maria Borges and Valentina Sampaio.

Disney x Bésame Cosmetics

Movie-inspired beauty collections are becoming de rigueur, but there is something unique about Disney’s upcoming collaboration with cruelty-free brand Bésame Cosmetics. Created to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the children’s classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the vintage-hued collection features makeup shades that have been matched as closely as possible to the original artwork and colour palette of the 1937 animated film. According to Hello Giggles, the 15-piece collection will include 20 matte eyeshadow shades as well as a face powder, a blush, lip colours, balms and a vanity mirror. The collection will launch this fall, with the exact release date to be confirmed. — AFP-Relaxnews