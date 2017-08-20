Beauty buys for fall

Balmain’s upcoming lipstick collaboration with L'Oréal Paris as shared on Instagram. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 20 — There is something refreshing about the arrival of fall —principally that the change in the seasons offers up the perfect opportunity to replenish our beauty cupboards with a host of new and exciting products. Here are five you need to know about this year.

Balmain x L’Oreal, Colour Riche

Greet fall with attitude, via Balmain’s highly-upcoming lipstick collaboration with L’Oréal Paris. Olivier Rousteing’s 12-piece collection of the beauty giant’s Colour Riche lipsticks will not be unveiled until Paris Fashion Week in September, but we have already been given a sneak peek at the colours and have singled out the khaki-hued “Balmain Instinct” as a strong favourite.

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder’s second beauty collaboration with Victoria Beckham launches in September, and the collection’s sultry sapphire and rust eyeshadow duo is sure to be a hit. (victoriabeckham.com and esteelauder.com)

MDNA Skin, Chrome Clay Mask

Take care of your complexion with Madonna’s MDNA Skin Chrome Clay Mask, which is finally coming to the US on September 26. Created using fango clay from Italian thermal spa town Montecatini, the mask features a magnetic coating that allows it to be removed via magnetic force, along with the impurities and toxins lurking in the skin.(mdnaskin.com and barneys.com)

YSL Palette Couture Variation — Nothing Is Forbidden by YSL

Launching on August 21, YSL Beauty’s new “Night 54” makeup collection is a haven of disco shimmer and electrifying colour. Cover all bases with the “Palette Couture Variation — Nothing Is Forbidden” palette for eyes and lips. (www.yslbeauty.com)

Kat Von D, Powder Contour Brush

Tap into the growing vegan makeup trend and replace your old brushes with Kat Von D’s new collection of ethical brushes, including the versatile “Powder Contour Brush”. According to the star, the new brushes are made from “the highest grade synthetic fibres that mimic the same product distribution you would get from animal-based bristles”. (www.katvondbeauty.com) — AFP-Relaxnews

The new limited-edition Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder makeup collection. — AFP pic