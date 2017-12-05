Beauty brands setting up shop this holiday season

Tom Ford Beauty London Boutique — PRNewsfoto/Tom Ford pic via AFPNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Online shopping shows no signs of slowing down, but a slew of new bricks-and-mortar beauty stores are bucking the trend for all things digital.

Too Faced

US cruelty-free beauty brand Too Faced opened up its debut beauty store in London's Carnaby Street last week, complete with a sparkly gold and millennial pink storefront.

The boutique will stock the company's entire fun-filled makeup collection, including an exclusive new Peaches & Cream series of products and signature “Better than Sex” mascara.

“I wanted it to be a bit like a Too Faced amusement park,” co-founder Jerrod Blandino told WWD. “So that you go in and you feel those moments. And as you walk around the store, you get experiences per product, per inspiration.”

Tom Ford

Luxury beauty brand Tom Ford also chose London as the location of its first physical, standalone store, which opened its doors in London's Covent Garden back in November.

The 130-square metre boutique is divided into separate rooms for various beauty experiences, including a dedicated “Colour room” where shoppers can virtually try on shades from the lip colour collection using augmented reality, a “fragrance room” featuring an “interactive scenting installation” that lets guests digitally explore perfumes, and a dramming bar for customised fragrance services.

A “private makeup services room,” men's “grooming room” and VIP event space are also present on site.

Riley Rose

Fast fashion chain store Forever 21 took a bold step into the beauty industry this October, with the launch of its first-ever dedicated “Riley Rose” cosmetics store in Los Angeles's Glendale Galleria shopping mall.

The store is described as a one-stop shop for beauty essentials, home decor and accessories, and stocks everything from face masks to setting spray. Additional stores have since opened up in Maryland and San Antonio, with further openings planned for the near future. — AFP-Relaxnews