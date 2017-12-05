Beauty bible Byrdie gets interactive with holiday pop-up

Bloom, the new fragrance by Gucci, is one of the curated products at Byrdie's pop-up. — Picture courtesy of GucciNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Beauty website Byrdie is the latest brand to hop on the pop-up trend, thanks to a holiday partnership with Nordstrom.

The online beauty bible, which is owned by cosmetics giant Clinique, has teamed up with the department store's New York City location to launch an immersive beauty pop-up, the “Byrdie Beauty Lab.” The pop-up will also be completely shoppable online through Nordstrom.com, for customers located outside the Big Apple.

The lab offers shoppers the chance to experiment with over 200 products curated by the site's editors, ranging from fragrances such as Gucci's "Bloom," to Chanel handcreams and makeup from Nars, Dior, Urban Decay and many more.

Visitors will also be able to play with new skincare technology solutions such as the Trinity Facial Toning Device, GloPRO's Microneedling Regeneration Tool and Kiss Lip's Plumping System, as well as take part in a meet and greet session with top industry figures such as celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

The pop-up will also host a series of masterclasses, covering topics such as holiday beauty, glossy makeup, and how to transition to a natural skincare routine.

“The Byrdie Beauty Lab is the physical extension of our commitment to making beauty approachable, applicable and aesthetically inspiring, all while being 100 per cent shoppable,” says Faith Xu, editorial director of Byrdie.

“Just as they shop at Nordstrom for the best products, our readers come to us for recommendations that have been tested, tried and approved by our Byrdie team.”

Beauty pop-ups are trending nationwide this holiday season, with Nordstrom also teaming up with luxury makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury on its debut temporary boutique in LA.

Additional brands to have invested in blink-and-you'll-miss-them stores recently include Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics label, which is currently operating multiple in-store pop-ups across the US in partnership with fashion brand Topshop, set to remain open through December 20, and millennial beauty brand Glossier, which opened up a temporary location in London last month to mark the launch of its online business in the UK.

The Byrdie Beauty Lab is located at 393 Broadway in New York City, and will remain open through December 15. For more information, click here. — AFP-Relaxnews