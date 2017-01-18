Beards, fringes and blush at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

A fringed coif at Versace. — AFP pic

MILAN, Jan 18 — Milan Men’s Fashion Week Men’s has wrapped up, leaving a stream of bright, zingy Autumn / Winter 2017 collections in its wake.

When it came to beauty, however, the trend was softer, darker and more poetic.

Beards

Beards are back in business, in a big way. The Milanese catwalks were full of models that appeared to have taken a leaf out of Alessandro Michele’s style book, showcasing fuller, longer hairstyles and well-groomed facial fluff.

From Prada and Etro to Billionaire, the go-to look featured glossy but unfussy locks that were both masculine and romantic.

Fringes

Versace, on the other hand, opted for a moodier approach, focusing on long fringes brushed and gelled over the forehead for an urban aesthetic that was part teenager, part cartoon bad guy.

MSGM was another label on board with the trend, although its version of the look was softer, fuller and fluffier.

Minimal makeup

Faces were kept largely free of any visible makeup, although there were discreet touches of cosmetics here and there.

Miaoran used blusher in an exaggerated way to draw attention to cheekbones — as did Sunnei, to a lesser extent. A hint of highlighter imbued a little shimmer to the proceedings at Moncler and Missoni. — AFP-Relaxnews