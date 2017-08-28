Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bavaria’s big lumbering oxen can actually move fast (VIDEO)

Monday August 28, 2017
MUNICH, Aug 28 — Every four years, the Bavarian town of Hanshaufen is home to the jolly traditional competition ox racing.

Yesterday thousands gathered, many dressed in classic Bavarian garb including dirndl dresses and lederhosen, for the competition which has been taking place since 1983.

Sixteen competitors took part this year, including a female rider for the very first time.

Screengrab of ox racing in Bavaria from the Reuters video.Screengrab of ox racing in Bavaria from the Reuters video.The big lumbering beasts can move fast and it isn't unlikely to see riders falling off their oxen or barely holding onto the saddle as they cross the finish line.

Winner Adam Josef said that there was no technique to coming out with the trophy, only luck. — Reuters

