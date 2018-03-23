Baselworld 2018: Tissot pays homage to six NBA teams

Tissot presents ‘Chrono XL NBA Team Collection’ at 2018 Baselworld. — AFP picBASEL, March 23 — Falling into step behind the world of fashion, are watchmakers embracing the trend for sportswear? On the occasion of Baselworld, which runs till March 27 in Basel, Switzeland, Tissot is presenting six timepieces celebrating major National Basketball Association (NBA) teams that combine elegance and the spirit of sports.

Many major watchmakers are entering into partnerships with the world of sports. Among them Tissot, which became the NBA’s official timekeeper in 2015. Almost three years later, on the occasion of the world’s largest watch and jewellery trade show, the Swiss brand has unveiled six men’s timepieces that offer sophistication and solidity along with sporting details.

Christened the “Chrono XL NBA Team Collection”, the new line pays homage to six of the most famous NBA franchises: The New York Knicks, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Each model features the logo and colors of one of one NBA team, set against the collections standard black dial.

Equipped with a 45mm diameter, PVD coated, stainless steel case, the watches feature individual team emblems and colours that are present on the second hand, index markings, and the stitching on the black leather bracelet.

The “Chrono XL NBA Team Collection” models are equipped with a Swiss quartz chronograph movement and three subdials to count hours, minutes and seconds, along with a date window located at 4PM. — AFP-Relaxnews